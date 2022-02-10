Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,859 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKTR shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

