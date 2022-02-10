Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,860 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 47.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Acquisition by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Progress Acquisition by 19.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 321,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Acquisition by 65.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 443,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 174,756 shares during the period.

Progress Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

