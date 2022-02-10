ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Trading 2.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)’s stock price were up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.83 and last traded at $64.37. Approximately 6,911,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,612,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 104.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 40.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

