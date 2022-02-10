Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.42% of Prospector Capital worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PRSR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.