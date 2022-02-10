Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $123.30

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.30 and last traded at $123.30, with a volume of 10613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,114 shares of company stock valued at $18,589,601 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

