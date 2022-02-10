Prudential (LON:PRU) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) price target on Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

PRU opened at GBX 1,253.50 ($16.95) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.43 billion and a PE ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,276.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.04.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

