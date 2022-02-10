PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of PTC opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 54.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.