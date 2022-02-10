Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $13,312.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $13,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $68.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,041,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 111,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

