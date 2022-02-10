Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $299.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

