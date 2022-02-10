Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $299.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.78.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Pure Cycle Company Profile
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
