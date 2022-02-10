Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 9,315 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $391,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.39. 26,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,000. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.71 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.