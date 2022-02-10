Putnam Investments LLC Has $992.62 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,064,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $992,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.11. 440,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $138.22 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $467.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

