Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,019 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 135,371 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.51% of NXP Semiconductors worth $264,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,723,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after purchasing an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXPI traded down $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $206.61. 25,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

