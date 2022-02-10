Putnam Investments LLC Sells 9,363 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,363 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Deere & Company worth $335,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after buying an additional 272,254 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $396.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $298.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.06.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

