Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PXS opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

