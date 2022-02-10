Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

NYSE CPT opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.50, for a total value of $303,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

