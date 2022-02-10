Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Issued By KeyCorp

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

PENN stock opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.