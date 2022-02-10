Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CIVB opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $363.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

