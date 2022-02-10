Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. Hasbro has a one year low of $85.97 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,336,408. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 530,891 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.