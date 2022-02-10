Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

YUMC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.