Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Boosted by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HomeStreet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

HMST has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1,093.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 166,645 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 91.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $3,867,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

