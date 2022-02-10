Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Boosted by Truist Financial

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

THC opened at $82.22 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $462,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.