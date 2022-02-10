Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $55,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

