Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $238.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,002,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

