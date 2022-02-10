QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of QGEN opened at $50.41 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QIAGEN stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,613 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of QIAGEN worth $44,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

