Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 68.5% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,291,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,626.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,364.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,346.53.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

