Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $504,000 Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 392,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 48,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWBI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 5.88%.

SWBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.