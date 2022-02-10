Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $682,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 244.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $92.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

