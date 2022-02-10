Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $524,000 in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 21.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 205.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

