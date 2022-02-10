Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $576,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $102.43 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.