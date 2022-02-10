Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $630,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Astec Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Astec Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

ASTE opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.