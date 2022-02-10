Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $3.43 Million Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund accounts for 1.7% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 306,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 52,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,775. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

