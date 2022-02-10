Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 83,874 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,874 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

EDD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.