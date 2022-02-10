Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 9.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,375. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.