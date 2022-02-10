Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Sells $11,120.46 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) VP Dawn Mattoon sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $11,120.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dawn Mattoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Dawn Mattoon sold 267 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $8,399.82.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dawn Mattoon sold 353 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $14,222.37.

QTRX stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

