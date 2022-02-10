Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Quantum updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.050 EPS.

Quantum stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Quantum has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quantum by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1,329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

