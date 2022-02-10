Quidel (QDEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quidel stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. Quidel has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average is $132.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
