Quilter (LON:QLT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on the stock.

QLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.19) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quilter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.32).

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.94) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 127.70 ($1.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.30).

In related news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 20,000 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($37,863.42).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

