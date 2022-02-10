Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Quotient Technology worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,279,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mcdonald purchased 20,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QUOT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $681.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

