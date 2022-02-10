Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.45. Approximately 33,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

