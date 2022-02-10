Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.45. Approximately 33,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.
About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP)
