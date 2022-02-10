Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

