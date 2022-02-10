Rage Fan Achieves Market Cap of $483,179.36 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $483,179.36 and $23,737.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.37 or 0.07030145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,811.02 or 1.00411185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00050044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

