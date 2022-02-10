Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2022. It reported the sixth straight earnings beat and the fourth consecutive revenue surprise in the fiscal third quarter. Results gained from robust revenue growth across all regions on a strong holiday season and digital growth. Persistent brand elevation efforts and robust full-priced selling trends have been aiding AURs. The company provided a solid fiscal fourth quarter and raised its fiscal 2022 view. However, the company is witnessing higher marketing costs owing to digital expansion and new consumer acquisition. The company also expects the highly volatile and inflationary input cost environment to continue in fiscal 2022. Adverse currency is likely to partly hurt fiscal 2022 results.”

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

