Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $157.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $100.35 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after purchasing an additional 265,972 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $223,943,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

