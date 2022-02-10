Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RAT. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,854 ($25.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,928.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,946.86.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

