Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

