Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE:CTS traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.23. 613,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,185. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

