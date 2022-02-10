Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
TSE:CTS traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.23. 613,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,185. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$13.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.89.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Featured Articles
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.