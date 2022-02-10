RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

ROLL stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.