RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
ROLL stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $165.99 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.01.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
