RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.97. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.71. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. Noble Financial started coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

