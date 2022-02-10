REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Jennifer Lambert Buys 400 Shares

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) insider Jennifer Lambert acquired 400 shares of REA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$137.89 ($97.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,156.00 ($39,117.73).
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14.
REA Group Company Profile
