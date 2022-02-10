Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wizz Air (WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($71.67) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Wizz Air had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,450 ($73.70) to GBX 5,300 ($71.67). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,960 ($67.07) to GBX 6,000 ($81.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,450 ($73.70) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($78.43) to GBX 5,600 ($75.73). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 5,200 ($70.32) price target on the stock.

Shares of WIZZ traded up GBX 297 ($4.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,867 ($65.81). 313,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,335.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,637.24. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.66).

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($54.83), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,483,434.75).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

